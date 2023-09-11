Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.59. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

