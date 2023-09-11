Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.9 %

DE opened at $399.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

