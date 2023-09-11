David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 180,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,311,676. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

