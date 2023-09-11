Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Daseke worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Daseke by 50.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Up 5.6 %

Daseke stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

About Daseke

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $407.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.40 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

