DAO Maker Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.57 million and $2.69 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,074,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

