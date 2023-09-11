DA Davidson Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. Scotiabank increased their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

