CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend by an average of 172.3% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -844.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTO

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.