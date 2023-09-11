Critical Review: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 463.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cool and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.25%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.34% 1.42% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $161.96 million 3.39 $85.74 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $14.43 billion 1.00 $341.00 million $0.33 95.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Cool on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

