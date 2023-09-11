Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 30.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $376,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

