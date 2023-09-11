Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.63.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.