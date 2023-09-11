Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.50

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

