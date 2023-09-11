Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $120.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

