Craig Hallum Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $4.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

PL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $756.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 100.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 61.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 93,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

