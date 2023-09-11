Contrasting Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Givaudan and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Givaudan presently has a consensus price target of $96.89, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Givaudan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Givaudan is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Givaudan has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Givaudan shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Givaudan and Nomura Research Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan $7.39 billion 4.05 $897.00 million N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute $5.45 billion 3.07 $635.86 million N/A N/A

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute.

Summary

Givaudan beats Nomura Research Institute on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors, as well as BPO services. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and operation solutions primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT infrastructure Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT; BC/DR services, including consulting on planning, creating backup systems, and office management; and cloud integration solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

