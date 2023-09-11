Contrasting Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 2.89 $1.28 billion $6.49 15.31 Applied Materials $25.79 billion 4.80 $6.53 billion $7.58 19.46

Dividends

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 8 17 0 2.62 Applied Materials 1 8 20 0 2.66

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $121.27, indicating a potential upside of 22.03%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $149.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 20.97% 23.89% 15.39% Applied Materials 24.27% 49.29% 23.67%

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Skyworks Solutions on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for the usage in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.