Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNTX opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

