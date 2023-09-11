Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNTX opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
