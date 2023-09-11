ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $180,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $123.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

