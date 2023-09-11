Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after buying an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $42,962,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

