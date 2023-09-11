Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

