Comparing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Radware and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 1 1 0 2.50 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -5.72% -1.77% -1.01% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Radware and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.52 -$170,000.00 ($0.36) -46.89 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radware beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

