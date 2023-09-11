Comparing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.81% 37.24% 25.72% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.23% N/A -8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $56.20 million 2.04 $15.49 million $0.48 6.42 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.93 -$147.51 million ($3.85) -2.67

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Global and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 2 0 2.40

Heritage Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.18%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

