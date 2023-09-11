Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
