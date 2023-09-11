Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $51,394,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

CL opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

