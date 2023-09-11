Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.05 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002869 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

