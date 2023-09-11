Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDP opened at $17.71 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.