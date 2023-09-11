Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LDP opened at $17.71 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Kings With the Highest Yield: 6 High Yields in 5 Minutes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 16 Top Robotics Companies to Get to Know in 2023
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.