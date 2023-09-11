CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut CMC Markets to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.17. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 97.64 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 271.26 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £287.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.73). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.73). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($379.09). Insiders acquired a total of 708 shares of company stock worth $90,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.