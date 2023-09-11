Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 66,970 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,970 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

