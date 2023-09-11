Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 20,420 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

