Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,850 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.