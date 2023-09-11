Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,568,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $673.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

