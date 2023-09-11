Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.