Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 15,400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM opened at $106.14 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.