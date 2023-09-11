Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $81.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.