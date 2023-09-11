Clough Capital Partners L P Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,910 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

