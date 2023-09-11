Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,330 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.43% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

