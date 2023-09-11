Clough Capital Partners L P Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.41% of Arcellx worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.