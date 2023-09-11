Clough Capital Partners L P Has $17.53 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 954.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $871.89 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $883.97 and its 200-day moving average is $811.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

