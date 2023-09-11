Clearwater Paper’s (CLW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW opened at $35.31 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $590.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.