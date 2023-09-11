Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.36.

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

