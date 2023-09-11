Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NYSE CFG opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

