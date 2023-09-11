Citigroup Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $184.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.22.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 162.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

