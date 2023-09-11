Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $140.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

DHI opened at $117.31 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

