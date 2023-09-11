CIBC Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANCTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

