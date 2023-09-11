Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,860 shares of company stock worth $72,618,851 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

