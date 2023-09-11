Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.58 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,265. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

