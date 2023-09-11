Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,447. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $354.15 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.