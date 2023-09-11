Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 1,121,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 66.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,971 shares of company stock valued at $24,753,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

