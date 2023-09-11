Chiron Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

