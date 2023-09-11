Chiron Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $247.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

