Chiron Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 556.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

